Online free fidget spinner

Forget real-life fidget spinners.

A web app that simulates a fidget spinner is the best thing you can play today.



This website is a gamified version of the super-popular toy. The app lets you select from 12 different types of spinners and customize them to any color you like.

The goal is to get to one million turns.

Click on the menu button and select your favorite fidget spinner from 12 different options. You can also adjust the color of the spinner to any color you want